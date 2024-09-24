Google's latest Doodle game is poppin' off

Google

Google gives us so many different ways to access Search that you might not even remember the last time you visited the company’s home page. And that’s a shame, as you risk missing out on the latest Google Doodle, one of the joyous reimaginations of the famous logo to celebrate milestone moments in history, raise awareness about important topics, or really just have a bit of fun. Today we’re having a blast with Google’s latest, as it turns its Doodle into an interactive multi-player game.

It’s time for popcorn! Or rather, it’s going to be soon if you can’t help your little kernel stay safe. You’ve got to survive as long as you can begore getting popped, running around the game’s arena with your fellow kernels.

You can play by yourself against random online opponents, or get your own little squad of friends together. Players have their choice to play as one of three different kernels, each with their own special ability. Two of those, healing and shield, put you on the defensive, while the option to catch and throw projectiles at other players offers an offensive spin.

No matter which you choose, you’ll soon find yourself facing off against opponents like a mean ol’ slab of butter, or a salt shaker who’s shaking up trouble, as you try to survive their bullet hell onslaught. While not the deepest of games, there’s enough variety here to hold your interest long enough to microwave a bag for yourself — if you can even bring yourself to, after all the time you’ve spent bonding with your chosen avatar. Difficulty ramps up nicely, although sometimes we wish the matches lasted a little longer — you’re only playing until everyone else loses, and that can happen sooner than you’d think.

Give this popcorn a try before it goes stale — or at least while there are still plenty of opponents to play against. Check it out for yourself on Google, and don’t forget to revisit Doodles from years past while you’re there.

