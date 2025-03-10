Google Messages is making some changes you'll either like or hate (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has made a minor UI tweak in the Messages app that turns the send button dark when you begin typing.

Some users are noticing that unread conversations now have bigger profile pictures.

Instead of a heart emoji, double-tapping a message now gives a thumbs-up emoji.

It’s not uncommon for Google to fiddle around with the UI in the Messages app. For example, the company recently added a new animation for newly received messages. Get ready for a few more changes to come our way as we found a tweak to the Gboard. Some users have also spotted some other modifications you’ll either like or hate.

While exploring the Google Messages app, we noticed a minor UI tweak with the keyboard. When enabled, the send key turns dark as soon as you start typing. In the video below, you can see the new behavior compared to the old behavior.

In addition to this discovery, it appears Google has rolled out two other changes. A user on Reddit has pointed out that some profile images now appear larger than others. Judging by the shared image, it seems that a sender’s profile picture will be larger if their message is unread. This could be a way to make it easier to tell which messages still need your attention.

The final tweak that was recently spotted changes the default reaction when double-tapping a message. Previously, double-tapping a message would react to said message with a heart emoji. According to the Reddit user, a double tap now results in a thumbs up emoji. While it’s a small change, it doesn’t seem well-received in the comments.

