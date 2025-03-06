This is the new Start chat interface from the upcoming Google Messages makeover (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

We recently gave you an early look at the updated search UI for the messaging app.

In its latest beta release, we’ve spotted similar design changes for the Start chat interface.

Google Messages seems to be getting ready for a significant design overhaul. We recently got an early look at the messaging app’s updated search UI. Now, we’ve spotted another UI tweak that could roll out with an upcoming version of the app.

Like the new search UI we saw last month, the revamped “Start chat” UI brings more rounded elements. The New conversation page has a pill-shaped text input field at the top, followed by a larger Create group button, a dedicated Gemini card with rounded edges, and an updated contacts list with individual cards for each contact.

Similarly, the New group chat page lists contacts in dedicated cards that change shape when selected. The Add group name page has received the same treatment with a pill-shaped text field, but the floating action button (FAB) at the bottom remains unchanged.

These changes appear to be part of a UI makeover codenamed “Cool Ranch Phase 3.” While it doesn’t bring any functional updates to Google Messages, the refreshed design gives the app a more modern look. The previously shared search UI revamp and the redesigned Start chat UI are not live for users in the latest beta release (version messages.android_20250304_00_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic). We expect Google to roll it out with a future build, and we’ll update this post as soon as it’s available.

