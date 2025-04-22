Here's how Google Messages could soon let you snooze chats (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages could soon get a new notification snoozing feature.

We’ve managed to enable the feature before the rollout to give you an early look.

It will let you snooze notifications for specific chats for 1 hour, 8 hours, 24 hours, or always.

Google is developing a handy new notification snoozing feature for its Messages app. We first spotted mentions of the feature in a teardown earlier this month. Now, we’ve managed to get it working in the latest Google Messages build (version messages.android_20250420_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic) to give you an early look at how the app will let you snooze chat notifications.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Once the feature goes live, Google Messages will give you two ways to snooze notifications for specific chats. As shown in the following screenshots, a new snooze button will be added to the toolbar that appears at the top of the screen when you long-press on a chat. Tapping on it will bring up a pop-up in which you’ll be able to select whether you want to snooze the chat for 1 hour, 8 hours, 24 hours, or always.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to snooze notifications using the new Snooze chat option within user profiles. Both methods will work for individual and group chats, with the snooze duration pop-up for the latter offering an additional option to allow notifications when you are @mentioned in the chat.

Chats that you snooze will show a clock icon on the home screen and a pop-up highlighting the snooze duration within the chat. To enable notification for a snoozed chat, you can either tap the Snooze button in the toolbar on the home screen or select the Unsnooze chat option on the profile/group chat details page.

The ability to snooze notifications is a welcome addition that should make it easier for users to temporarily (or permanently) mute notifications for annoying contacts or group chats. Although it is not live in the current Google Messages release, it shouldn’t be long before the feature makes its way to users. We’ll update this post as soon as it’s widely available.

