Here's what satellite messaging could look like in Google Messages

It’s no secret that Android 15 supports satellite messaging. But having support doesn’t mean anyone with an Android 15 device can start texting using satellite connectivity. The service needs carrier support. Just yesterday, T-Mobile announced that its satellite messaging service, in collaboration with Starlink, is going into beta testing mode. Once services like these go live, you’ll finally be able to use satellite messaging on your Android 15 device.

Which app will support satellite messaging? Well, there’s already plenty of evidence to suggest that users will be able to text using satellite connectivity through the Google Messages app. It’s the default messaging app on almost all Android phones, and it doesn’t look like carriers will push separate apps for satellite messaging. To further support this theory, we were able to make satellite connectivity options appear in Google Messages, showing just how users will see them once they become available.

A pop-up will encourage users to connect to satellite to send and receive messages on the Google Messages app’s home screen and in one-on-one chats. This pop-up will automatically appear when users are outside cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Group chats may not be supported on satellite connectivity since the option to connect does not appear in them.

Tapping the “Connect” option starts a satellite connection. It’s unclear if the connection will automatically terminate once the device regains cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.

