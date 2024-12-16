T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite messaging will enter beta soon. Here's how to register!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile’s satellite messaging system — made in partnership with Starlink — is entering a beta phase soon.

This will allow you to send text messages using non-terrestrial networks for any reason, not just emergencies.

You can register your interest in joining the beta today.

For over a year now, we’ve heard rumblings of T-Mobile and Starlink working together to bring non-terrestrial network (NTN) messaging to T-Mobile customers. This will allow anyone to send text messages for any reason in any place, regardless of whether or not there is traditional cell service at that moment. Currently, some phones can do this for emergency situations, but no commercial smartphones in the US can do this for any other purpose.

Today, T-Mobile has finally announced that satellite messaging is nearly here. To start, the company is rolling out a beta program specifically for T-Mobile customers. If you are currently with T-Mobile, you can follow the instructions below to register your intent. The good news is that anyone in the beta will be able to send satellite messages free of charge! Of course, that will almost certainly not continue once the beta period ends.

Theoretically, it should only be a few months for the beta program to conclude. At that point, when T-Mobile feels confident enough with the system, it should open up to the public.

Unfortunately, T-Mobile doesn’t divulge how much this will eventually cost, nor any specific limitations. Can you use it to communicate with anyone you want using any text messaging app? We still have many questions, but they should all be answered in due time.

In the meantime, get registered for the T-Mobile satellite messaging beta using the instructions below.

Register for T-Mobile satellite messaging beta If you’re ready to give satellite messaging a shot, here’s what you need to do: First, you must be a current T-Mobile subscriber. This will not work if you are not already on T-Mobile.

If you’re on T-Mobile, visit the satellite messaging beta registration page.

Hit the magenta Register Now button.

button. Fill out the form with your information. Be sure to use the information connected to your T-Mobile account.

Hit the magenta Submit button and then wait for your formal invitation!

