Google is trying something new with Messages's read receipts

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is making a change to read receipts in Google Messages in RCS conversations.

The redesign moves the checkmarks from under the text bubble to inside the bubble.

This change allows read receipts to appear on all previous messages.

If you have read receipts enabled in Google Messages, then you know they normally appear below the text bubble when you’re in an RCS conversation. But it looks like Google could be considering moving them to another place.

In Google Messages, read receipts are sandwiched between the time/date and RCS encryption lock icon located underneath the text bubble. Read receipts come in four states: a timer, single check, double check, and color-filled double check. These states mean the message is being sent, the message was sent, the message was received, and the message was read, respectively. While the placement of read receipts is fairly visible, they could move to an even more prominent place.

Spotted by 9to5Google, it appears Google has begun testing a redesign in the Messages app. That redesign relocates read receipts, placing them inside the text bubble instead of below it. You can see in the images below a screenshot of the current version on the left and the redesign on the right.

In the redesign, the read receipts appear in a circle sitting inside the text bubble. The circle is slightly lighter than the text bubble itself, allowing it to stand out. According to the outlet, this redesign allows read receipts to appear on every message instead of only appearing below the most recent message. The publication says there’s only been one report of this redesign, so far.

This isn’t the only change that has come to the app recently. Just last week, it was discovered that Google was pushing out face filters for some users.

