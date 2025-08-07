Google Messages finally fixes a long-standing issue with truncated text

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out a “More content” button for RCS messages with rich card carousels in its Messages app.

The new button will expand rich card carousels into a full-screen, swipeable view to show the complete message, eliminating issues caused by truncated text.

The update, currently in open beta, is expected to roll out globally by the end of Q3 2025.

Traditional SMS continues to have its use-cases, but texting has now evolved to instant messaging apps and RCS. There’s no reason to stay stuck to a 160-character limit on our texts, and RCS helps us remove that ancient and outdated limit from our conversations. The benefits of RCS spill over to messages that businesses send too, but on apps like Google Messages, businesses haven’t been properly able to take advantage of rich card carousels since their long messages would get truncated, leaving us as users often confused. Google is now fixing the issues with a “More content” button, which will soon be added to your RCS conversations on Google Messages.

When businesses send a long RCS message to the user, parts of the message text would get cut off on the rich card carousel due to height limitations. Google tried to remedy the situation by making the rich card carousels larger and more readable, but the issue persisted.

Rich Card Carousel - Text getting truncated Rich Card Carousel - "Fixed" but text still getting truncated

To fix this, Google is now rolling out a “More content” button whenever more content is available than visible in the rich card carousel.

Tapping anywhere in the text area (and not just the More content button) will expand the rich card into a swipeable, full-screen view so that users can see the complete message.

This way, users aren’t confused about the truncated content, giving us better utility out of the message. For businesses, their entire message is eventually visible to the end user, so critical details or calls to action aren’t entirely lost.

The full-screen view is currently available in Google Messages Open Beta. Global availability is expected by the end of Q3 2025.

