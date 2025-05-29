Google Messages finally has an easy way to see who has RCS

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest version of the Google Messages app finally makes it easy to see if a contact uses RCS.

Contacts now have an “RCS” badge to the right of their name.

This is a welcome departure from having to open a chat with each contact to see if they use it.

Google Messages has supported RCS for years now, but one missing feature is the ability to quickly check which contacts are using this standard. We discovered last month that Google was working on RCS labels, and it looks like this feature is finally available to users.

9to5Google and Redditors report that Google Messages now displays a badge next to contacts that have RCS. The badges are displayed in the contact list that appears after you tap the “start chat” button. The labels are said to be available in the latest beta version of the app (version 20250527_01_RC00), although we can’t see them yet on our phones. Check out the screenshot below, courtesy of Redditor anirruddhdodiya.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

Nevertheless, this is a sorely needed quality-of-life feature. There was no quick way to find out which contacts had RCS. Users have to open a chat with a contact and then check whether “RCS message” or “Text message” appears in the text field. I quickly found this to be a laborious task, so I’m glad to see Google has finally released a solution.

This also comes after we recently discovered several other features coming to Google Messages. For starters, the app will let you share invites to group chats via QR code or URL. Google is also working on @mentions and a faster way to delete videos.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.