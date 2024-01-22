Google Messages will soon fix this annoying RCS issue

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google might finally let you add captions to images shared in RCS chats on Google Messages.

Captions will show up at the bottom of the image.

Currently, text and images are shared separately in RCS chats.

Google Messages is preparing a minor but helpful update for RCS chats. As spotted by tipster Assemble Debug, Messages will soon let users add captions to images sent via RCS.

Currently, when you send an image in an RCS chat, you can’t include a caption with it. The text and the image are sent separately in two messages instead of one. The change will allow you to add a caption to an image you share on Google Messages. The caption will appear at the bottom of the sent or received image.

Google Messages will properly support images with text in RCS chats #Android pic.twitter.com/oHCQuQfOk7 Currently the text and images both are sent separately. The new change will send both images and text (as caption), text will appear at the bottom of images. #Google — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) January 20, 2024

It’s a small change, but it brings Google Messages one step closer to becoming a more cohesive and modern texting service. The screenshot above shows what captioned images will look like on Google Messages.

Meanwhile, Google recently announced that Messages is getting a number of new features that were previously only available to beta users. These include Magic Compose, Photomoji, and Voice Moods.

Google also appears to be getting ready to launch Bard chats on Messages. Assemble Debug enabled the feature last week and showed how users will be able to initiate RCS chats with Bard in Google Messages. Bard can help users write messages, translate languages, identify images, and explore other interests on Google Messages.

