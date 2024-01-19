Bard AI is coming to Google Messages. Here's how it'll work.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR You might soon be able to chat with Google Bard in Google Messages.

The feature was spotted in the latest beta version of the app.

Bard will be able to help users write messages, translate languages, identify images, and explore other interests.

Google Messages could soon get the power of Bard, the company’s AI chatbot.

Tipster and code sleuth Assemble Debug spotted the feature in beta version 20240111_04_RC00 of the Messages app. It looks like users will be able to initiate RCS chats with Bard in Google Messages. Users may also be able to add Bard to chats with other users.

A screenshot of the feature shows that Bard will be able to help users write messages, translate languages, identify images, and explore other interests. It studies a user’s location and past chats to provide answers. For instance, you can ask Bard to help you write a text message to your boss calling in sick or ask for quick dinner ideas.

Strings of code found in the beta show that you need to be 18 to be able to use Bard in Google Messages.

Unlike other RCS chats, chats with Bard in Messages will not be end-to-end encrypted. In a description of how the AI helper will work inside the app, Google notes that Bard chats and related data will be saved for 18 months.

Google makes it very clear that users should not write any messages to Bard that they don’t want a reviewer to see. “Reviewed data is disconnected from your account and retained for up to three years,” the description reads.

If Bard Activity is switched off, the data will still be held for 72 hours. However, Google notes that users can manually manage and delete this data.

Currently, the feature does not work on Google Messages. The tipster was able to grab screenshots of it by enabling some flags in Google Messages on a rooted device.

Comments