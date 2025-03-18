Google Messages could soon make group chats way less messy (APK Teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Group chats on Google Messages might soon support “Mentions”.

The feature is already available on messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, allowing users to tag people.

Google Messages is constantly working to improve the texting experience for its users, and we’ve found hints of another upcoming feature that could make group chats much more convenient on the platform.

While exploring the latest beta version of the Google Messages app, we discovered code suggesting that Google may be working on a new “Mentions” feature. Similar to WhatsApp and Telegram, this functionality could allow users in group chats to tag specific people using the “@” symbol. Here’s an example of how this works in WhatsApp:

Tagging a group member directly is far more effective than simply mentioning their name, as it ensures the intended person receives a notification and doesn’t miss the message. This can be especially useful in busy group chats where messages can easily get lost.

That said, this is the first time we’ve come across references to “Mentions” while investigating the Google Messages app. The code doesn’t provide a clear explanation of how the feature will function, so for now, we’re making an educated guess. We’ll continue digging into future app updates to learn more and confirm whether it works as expected. Stay tuned.

