This upcoming Google Messages feature could save you a click (and time)

TL;DR A new feature called “Insights” has been found in the Google Messages beta.

Insights shows up as a button that appears when others share a link with you. It comes with the Gemini icon.

The feature is likely meant to provide AI-generated summaries of shared links, saving you from opening the web page yourself.

Google is typically working on several new features within Google Messages at any given time. The company has been working on @mentions for a long time, and we’ve also spotted changes to link previews and the ability to remove group chat icons if you don’t want them. Google Messages v20251006 beta includes code for another new feature called Insights. This feature is related to links that others have shared with you in personal chats and groups, and is likely powered by AI.

We managed to activate the Insights feature within Google Messages to give you an early look:

When the feature rolls out, you will see a new Insights button with the Gemini icon at the bottom of every link preview. Currently, in this unfinished and unreleased state, pressing the Insights button does nothing but show a toast message “Gemini isn’t available right now.”

The Insights button does not show up when you share a link with others. It will also not appear if you have not enabled the Show only web link previews option in Google Messages settings.

Given these clues, we can guess that the Insights feature could seemingly provide a quick summary of the web page shared with you, without requiring you to open the page in a browser (and then trying to summarize it). It would make sense then that Insights doesn’t show up on links you have shared, as you would have presumably read the article/web page that you are sharing with others.

Google hasn’t yet rolled out the Insights feature in Google Messages, so we don’t know exactly what the feature will do. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

