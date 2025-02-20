Sharing to group chats in Google Messages could soon get much easier (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest Google Messages beta has revealed that Google is working on integrating group chats with the Android share sheet.

This will allow users to share content to group chats directly from other apps, saving them a few clicks.

Thanks to the recent RCS push from iPhone users, we’re seeing group chats return for Android users where they don’t feel as alienated as before. Google Messages has a pretty decent group chat feature, but there’s definitely scope for improvement, too. Google Messages is now working towards making it easier to share content to your group chat, by integrating them in the Android share sheet and saving you a few clicks.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Currently, if you want to share something to your texting group chat from an external app, you have to use the share option in that app to invoke the Android share sheet, select the Google Messages app, and then locate your group chat after some scrolling. That’s a fair few steps, and it can get cumbersome if you frequently share content with your group chats.

Google Message v20250218 beta is making a change that allows groups to show up in the Android share sheet. There’s new code in the beta to facilitate this feature:

Code Copy Text bugle.add_groups_to_share_sheet

We managed to activate the feature, and here’s what it would look like:

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

As you can see, your texting groups will now show up in the Android share sheet, whenever you share from an external app. This will make it easier to share content with your texting groups, reducing the number of clicks needed for the function. To make it even easier, you can even pin the group in the share sheet, so you will have easy access to it without further scrolling.

Group chats do not currently appear in the Android share sheet. We do not know if and when Google Messages will release the feature, but given its utility, we hope it happens soon.

