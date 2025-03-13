Joining a group chat could be less of a pain in Google Messages (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has discovered evidence that Google Messages could let you join group chats via a link.

This would be a major upgrade over the current solution, which requires users to manually add contacts to a group chat.

The teardown also discovered a variety of minor UI tweaks and the ability to report GIFs.

Google Messages is the default texting app on loads of Android phones around the world, and Google has been working to deliver a more modern messaging experience. Now, it looks like the app could get an important group chat feature.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We dug into a beta version of Google Messages for Android (messages.android_20250311_01_RC00.phone.openbeta_dynamic) and discovered evidence of the ability to join groups via a link. This new beta has a so-called “join via link” activity, although it’s not working right now. Check out the image below.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

This would be a significant improvement over the current method of adding people to a group chat, which requires manually adding someone. Nevertheless, there’s no guarantee that this feature pertains to group chats, but it would certainly be in line with WhatsApp, which also lets people join group chats via a link.

This isn’t the only notable tidbit we spotted in this new beta version of Google Messages. The app will also offer a card-based UI for the forward message screen, in line with the overhauled search UI and “start chat” screens we previously spotted. Check out this change below.

Old UI New UI

Finally, this new beta version of Messages has a few smaller tweaks and additions. The profile info screen now has a slightly different look with filled icons, there’s a pencil icon to denote that you can change the group chat picture, and you can now report inappropriate or questionable GIFs by long-pressing on them and tapping “report.”

Old profile icons New profile icons Pencil icon GIF reporting functionality

In any event, we’re glad to see Google continuing to bring tweaks to Messages. There’s no guarantee that the ability to join groups via a link will actually come to all users, but it would be a welcome, convenient addition nonetheless.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like