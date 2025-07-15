Google Messages is splitting Gallery and Camera into separate options

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages is separating Gallery and Camera in the latest beta.

Both options now have their own dedicated buttons.

Tapping on Camera still brings up the camera with the gallery below.

Google is making a change to the Messages app in the latest beta. The change should make accessing your gallery or camera a little more intuitive.

When you go into Google Messages and tap on the plus icon in the text field, you’ll see a group of options like GIFs, Files, Location, and more. You’ll also see an entry for Gallery, which doubles as an access point for your gallery and camera. On Reddit, a Google Messages beta user noticed this option has now changed.

Old New

In the beta, Google has separated the camera from the gallery. Now there is a new Camera option sitting in the menu. According to the user, if you tap on Gallery, it will only give you access to your gallery. Meanwhile, tapping on the Camera button brings up the old setup with the camera up top and the gallery below it.

What do you think of this change? Let us know in the comments section below.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.