Google is testing Snapchat-like filters for Messages, here's our first look (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new feature that will bring Snapchat-like filters to the Messages app.

We’ve managed to enable the feature ahead of the rollout, and it currently includes nine 3D filters.

Users can use these filters to share photo and video messages while donning a fun avatar.

Google Messages could soon get Snapchat-like filters that will let users share photo and video messages donning fun avatars. Although the feature is currently in development, we’ve managed to get an early look at how it may work when it rolls out with a future update.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

The upcoming feature appears much like Snapchat’s Lenses in its current state and puts on a 3D effect that mimics the user’s facial movements. While some effects cover the user’s face entirely, others only add accessories like a hat or glasses. As you can see in the following video, the app’s camera UI has a new button to the left of the shutter button that brings up a carousel with all the available effects.

Users can tap on the icons in the carousel to trigger the effects and then capture a photo or video using the shutter button.

We’ve spotted nine effects in Google Messages version 20240708, including Bunny, Glasses, Dinosaur, Film Noir, Glowing hat, Runner, Portrait touch-up, Strawberry, and Valentine’s Day panda. However, Google could add more by the time the feature rolls out to users.

Currently, Google has not shared any official information about this upcoming feature or a possible release timeline. We expect the company to reveal more details closer to the rollout.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

