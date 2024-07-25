Google Messages is now getting Snapchat-style face filters

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Face filters are now being pushed out to some Google Messages users.

The feature lets you take a photo or video in Google Messages with one of nine filters.

This isn’t a widespread release right now, so you’ll have to wait a little longer if you’re not seeing it yet.

We uncovered face filters in Google Messages earlier this month, offering a variety of Snapchat-style filters for photo and video messages. Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait long for this feature to be implemented in some capacity.

Google has quietly started rolling out face filters in Google Messages (h/t: 9to5Google), and it’s accessible via the in-app camera UI. More specifically, you can find the relevant icon to the left of the camera shutter button.

The functionality is in line with our earlier app teardown, allowing you to take a photo or video with nine filter options. These options include a bunny, a dinosaur, a basic touch-up, and hats. Check out our previously leaked images below.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a wide release just yet. I’ve got the Google Messages beta app via the Play Store and it’s not available for me, either. So you might have to wait a while before it’s available on your phone.

This isn’t the only new feature Google has up its sleeve for its texting app. We recently discovered evidence that the company will finally let you send uncompressed images via RCS, catching up to Samsung Messages. Fingers crossed that we see this option launching soon.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments