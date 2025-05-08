Google Messages is finally letting users make group chats visually distinct

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages is testing custom RCS group chat icons.

Users will be able to set their own chosen icon instead of defaulting to a grid made up of users’ initials or individual profile pictures.

Reports claim that once a custom icon is selected, there is no way to return to the old grid.

One of the common complaints about Google Messages is the lack of a group chat icon customization feature. This is understandable, as it can sometimes be difficult to tell the difference between one group chat and another. Back in December 2024, we found code during an APK teardown that suggested Google was working to bring such a feature to the app. Fast-forward to today, and it appears some users are starting to see this feature.

Currently, the Messages app does not allow users to change the group chat icon. Instead, it defaults to a grid of up to four users’ initials or individual profile pictures. However, it appears Google is now rolling out a feature that will let you upload whatever picture you want for an RCS group chat.

On Reddit, one user has shared a screenshot of the Group details page. Next to the group chat icon now sits a pencil icon off to the right. By tapping on this pencil, you’ll be able to select a new image to replace the grid. The user notes that GIFs don’t seem to work, and there doesn’t seem to be a way to go back after you set a new image.

This feature appears to be running in the Google Messages beta. However, only a handful of people seem to have access to it, suggesting it’s a test with a small rollout.

If this feature comes to the stable channel, it would definitely make it easier to distinguish one group chat from another. It would also bring Messages up to par with other messaging apps like WhatsApp.

