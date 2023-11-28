Google is now actively encouraging people to make meme websites

Whether you create them or share them, memes have long been a part of internet culture. Now Google is turning this staple of the internet into a domain you can use for your own website .

In a blog post, Google Registry announced it is introducing a new top-level domain — .meme. Google says .meme is meant to help spread ideas and express yourself. The new domain is reportedly going live this week, with 10 partners already using .meme for their websites. These partners include:

Altogether, there are currently 13 new websites from Google’s partners using the new .meme domain. As you would suspect, all 13 websites are centered around shareable meme-like content.