New Google Meet feature lets you seamlessly switch devices during calls

TL;DR Google Meet users can now switch devices during calls without disconnecting and rejoining.

Users can also join Google Meet calls with two devices.

This feature will be rolling out to Google Workspace users and users with personal Google accounts in the coming weeks.

A new feature lets users seamlessly transfer from device to device during Google Meet calls.

The company shared the news on its Google Workspace Updates blog.

This new Google feature will work across computers as well as Android and iOS mobile devices, including phones and tablets.

In practice, this might look like a user starting a Google Meet call on the phone while en route to the office and then continuing the call on their computer at work without having to hang up or get dropped from the call. Or the other way around, if you’re out the door to go across town for another meeting.

Going to the Google Meet page on a second device, users will now have the option to transfer the call to the new device by selecting “Switch here.” Users can even stay on the call on the first device and add a second device to the call by selecting “Join here too” under “Other joining options.”

It seems Google’s on a bit of a roll with new features. Earlier this month, we shared that the company is working on integrating AI-enabled note-taking and real-time call translation for Google Meet. The AI-enabled note-taking and translation features, however, are only available for select Google Workspace enterprise users for an additional fee of $10 per user per month.

The seamless device transfer feature will be rolling out to Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts in the following weeks.

