Google Meet finally gets a shared media feature it should've had a long time ago

Google Meet will soon give you more flexibility in how you view shared media.
1 hour ago

Google Meet logo on smartphone stock photo
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Google Meet is introducing a “Open in new window” option.
  • Users can select this option to undock shared screen content.
  • The content is moved to a secondary window and can be resized independently.

Recently, Google confirmed that the Meet Android and iOS apps would gain speech translation. That functionality is expected to roll out to the mobile app in the coming months. In the meantime, you can look forward to another new feature that should become available in the next couple of weeks.

Google has announced that it is introducing a new “Open in new window” option to Meet. This feature is designed for when you screen share content with the people in your meeting, but you don’t want it to take up the full screen.

Google Meet open in new window
Google

Clicking on “Open in new window” will undock that media and open it in a standalone secondary window. You’ll be able to move the window, resize it, and redock the content as you please. Such a feature could be helpful when you want to screen share something, but you also want to see the participants in the meeting.

Google says that “Open in new window” will be available to Workspace customers, Workspace Individual subscribers, and those with personal Google accounts. The full rollout is scheduled to start on February 23, 2026.

