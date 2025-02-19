Google Meet will now create your post-meeting to-do list

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Meet is rolling out a new “next steps” feature that uses AI to identify and organize follow-up tasks discussed during meetings.

The update builds on Google Meet’s existing “Take notes for me” feature, which captures key discussion points during meetings.

The feature began its gradual rollout on February 18, 2025, and is available for Google Workspace Business and Enterprise plans, as well as the Gemini Education Premium add-on.

Google is taking another stride in its push to integrate AI into its Workspace apps, this time enhancing one of Google Meet‘s more convenient features. Introduced last year, the “Take notes for me” feature in Google Meet was designed to help users stay on top of their meetings by automatically jotting down key discussion points and sending a recap email to all participants. Now, Google is adding a new layer of functionality to the feature.

Google’s AI will now identify critical follow-up tasks after a meeting and place them in a new “suggested next steps” section. You can then assign action items to the right people, update deadlines, or tweak what the AI captured if something isn’t entirely accurate. Google provided an example of how this might look in a meeting notes document shown above, though we haven’t had a chance to try this ourselves.

The enhanced “Take notes for me” feature will be available to Google Workspace users with Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus plans. It’s also accessible to those using the Gemini Education Premium add-on. The rollout for this new feature began on February 18, 2025, but Google has stated that the feature will be rolled out more slowly than usual to ensure performance and quality are up to par.

Given that the “Take notes for me” feature has already become a routine part of many video calls, the addition of automatically generated next steps could make workplace collaboration even smoother, assuming everything works as advertised.

