Google Meet has a new look on phones, and these familiar buttons are moving

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out design tweaks to the Meet app on Android and iOS, changing the placement of some key controls.

Emoji reactions are moving to the bottom bar for easier access, while the hand raise button is shifting into the overflow menu on mobile devices.

Host controls are relocating to the settings menu, and iOS users will see the end call button move to the right side.

Google is giving the Google Meet app a design refresh, rethinking the placement of a few core controls to help users navigate meetings more comfortably on small screens. Although these changes don’t affect how any features work, they do shake up the look and organization of the Google Meet interface on both Android and iOS.

Arguably, the most noticeable tweak is the move of the emoji reactions button from the overflow menu to the bottom bar. It could reflect just how popular these playful little icons have become, or perhaps Google wants to remind you they exist by giving them a more prominent position. The flip side of this rearrangement is that the hand raise feature moves off the bottom bar and into the triple-dot menu on phones, though it’ll stay where it is on larger devices like tablets.

For meeting hosts, management controls are being relocated from the overflow menu to the settings menu under the “General” section. Additionally, the option to report a problem has been consolidated into a single location within the settings menu, making it easier for users to find when needed.

On iOS, there’s an extra tweak: the end call button has been shuffled to the right side, aligning with the Android layout and potentially sparing a moment’s confusion if you frequently switch between the two platforms.

You’ll need to make sure you’re running the required minimum builds — Meet 291.0.722438190.duo.android_20250202.14 on Android (or the equivalent Gmail build 2025.02.02.722438226) and Meet 294.0 on iOS (or Gmail 6.0.250209) — in order to see these design tweaks.

The update will be available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google accounts without the need for any admin actions. The rollout will begin with Android devices on February 20, 2025, followed by iOS on February 24, 2025. Both rollouts will be gradual, potentially taking over 15 days for the updates to become fully visible to all users.

