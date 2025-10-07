Get to the point: Google Meet now lets you set meeting timers

TL;DR Google Meet is getting a new option to set timers within meetings.

Meet timers are rolling out to all Google accounts over the next few days.

It’s currently only possible to set timers using the web version of Meet.

A necessary evil for organizations with distributed workforces that need to coordinate their efforts, online workplace meetings tend to eat up more time than they should. If your job involves a lot of meetings on Google Meet, good news: Google’s introduced a new feature that might help you shave a few minutes off your weekly meeting load.

Google announced today that it’s rolling out a new timer feature in Google Meet that lets meeting participants add a ticking clock to the meeting interface, ideally injecting a sense of urgency into the proceedings.

Depending on meeting settings, either the meeting’s host or everyone in the meeting will be able to set and control timers. The timer option is tucked behind the Meeting tools button in the lower right corner of the desktop UI.

It’s currently only possible to set meeting timers from the Google Meet web interface on desktop; timers aren’t currently available in Meet mobile apps. Users can optionally set an audible alarm to go off when the timer expires, but there doesn’t seem to be an option to end meetings automatically when the clock reaches zero.

Google says that the new timer option is rolling out now, and should reach all Google Meet users over the next few days. It’ll be available on all types of Google account, including free personal accounts. It’ll be enabled by default for Workspace accounts; administrators don’t need to do anything to enable Meet timers.

