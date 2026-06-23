Google Meet now seamlessly works with Safari on iPhones

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR So far, joining Google Meet calls on iPhones has required the use of a Google app like Meet or Gmail.

Now Google is implementing mobile Safari support, letting iPhone users quickly join calls from a link.

Users don’t even need to be logged into Google accounts to join, and can simply enter their name.

It happens to the best of us: You’ve got a meeting scheduled on your calendar, but then something comes up to preoccupy your attention, and by the time you realize the meeting is about to start (or worse — is already underway), you’re scrambling to get ready. So far, though, if you’re grabbing the nearest device you can find to hop on that Google Meet call, and it just happens to be an iPhone, you might be forced to stop and install the Meet app before getting started. Now, Google is finally streamlining Meet on iOS with proper browser support.

Over on its Workspace blog, Google shares news of bringing full support for Apple’s Safari browser to Meet users on iOS. This means that you won’t need the Meet app (or Gmail) installed on your iPhone to join a call, and you’ll be able to open Meet links directly in Apple’s browser.

Better still, you don’t even need to be logged into your Google account in order to enter the call, and can just quickly input your name to hop on in seconds.

Maybe this is a bit of an edge case, sure, but considering how just many iPhones there are out there, any little thing that Google can do to make life easier for those iOS users is going to have the potential to make a big impact. There’s nothing special you need to prepare on your phone in order to take advantage of this new support (that’s kind of the point behind this change), and availability starts rolling out as of today.

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