Check out Google Meet's new Gemini-powered background tool in action on Android (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google may soon bring Meet’s AI-generated background feature to Android users.

The feature creates backgrounds based on your prompts.

We can now show you how the feature works on Android.

Google Meet users on Android will soon be able to create almost any scene they can imagine for their background. They’ll be able to use the power of Gemini to generate a background based on whatever query they submit. We mentioned finding this feature back in October, but now we can show off a demo of the feature in action.

Gemini’s AI-generated backgrounds debuted on Google Meet back in 2023 as part of its Workspace Labs program. Google later extended this feature to all users with a Gemini for Google Workspace add-on or Google One AI Premium subscription. However, Android was left out of the party as the feature was only available for the web version of Meet. We saw evidence that Google was working on bringing the feature to Android in our earlier APK teardown, but it wasn’t working at the time.

In the Google Meet app (version 277.0.693808058.duo.android_20241105.16_p1), we were able to finally use the feature. You can see the AI background generator in action in the video below.

Not much has changed with the UI since we last saw it. There’s still a button to “Generate a background” in the Effects menu. However, instead of being greeted by a blank page after tapping the button, we’re now taken to a page where you can type your prompt. You’ll also have the option to pick what style you want your image to appear in. These options include No style, Photography, Sci-fi, Illustration, 3D animation, Fantasy, and Monochrome.

Once you submit the prompt, you’ll be taken to a page that shows your camera view up top and a collection of images Gemini generated near the bottom. Tapping on one of the images will show you a preview of what your camera view will look like with the background applied.

Just in time for the holidays, there’s now also a new option for Christmas. As you can guess, this will generate Christmas-themed backgrounds for your video call. This Christmas option is currently only showing in the Android app. You can see the option is missing from the web version in the left screenshot above.

