Google Meet's AI-generated backgrounds could be coming to Android (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google could soon bring Meet’s AI-generated background feature to Android users.

The Gemini-powered feature lets you create custom backgrounds for your video calls.

It is currently limited to the web version of Google Meet and it requires a Gemini for Google Workspace add-on or Google One AI Premium subscription.

Google Meet has a nifty Gemini-powered feature that lets users generate custom backgrounds for video calls. The feature is currently limited to the web version, but it could soon make it to Google Meet on Android.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google debuted the AI-generated background features as part of its Workspace Labs program back in 2023. Although the company has since extended it to all users with a Gemini for Google Workspace add-on or Google One AI Premium subscription, it’s only available through the web version of Google Meet. That could change soon, as we’ve spotted the in-development feature in the latest release of Gmail for Android (v2024.10.06.682972205).

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the feature will appear as a new button labeled “Generate a background” in the Effects menu. Currently, tapping this button opens up a blank page. However, it’s safe to assume that this page, like the web version, will feature a text box for prompts, a style selection menu, and a button to generate custom backgrounds.

On the web version of Google Meet, the feature generates a few samples based on your prompt. If you don’t like any of the initial samples, it also lets you create more samples or edit your prompt to generate different backgrounds. We expect the Android version to offer similar capabilities, but we’ll have to wait until the final rollout to know for sure.

