Google Meet adds a new trick for when you’re not camera-ready

TL;DR Google Meet is rolling out AI-powered makeup effects for web and mobile.

You can pick from 12 looks, from natural styles to bold, creative ones.

The feature expands on the Touch-up tool with more realistic AI styling.

Working remotely has a bunch of perks, until you have a video call to make on short notice and realize you’re not presentable. Google Meet just added a new time-saver for just such an occasion: AI-powered makeup.

Google announced the update today, expanding on last year’s “Touch-up” feature that let you smooth skin or tweak lighting before hopping on camera. The new makeup option takes things a step further, letting you apply touches like virtual foundation and lipstick that stay in place even as you move around or sip your coffee.

There are 12 studio-style presets to choose from, ranging from subtle, professional finishes to more creative flourishes. According to Google, the AI-driven system adapts each look to your individual features, aiming to appear natural rather than like a filter. It’s available on both the web and mobile versions of Meet.

The rollout began on October 8 and is expected to reach all supported accounts within about two weeks. It’s available to Workspace Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus, Education Plus, Teaching and Learning add-on, Enterprise Essentials, and to paying Google One and Workspace Individual subscribers.

The feature is off by default, but you can toggle it on before or during a call. Your chosen look is saved for your next meeting, so if you’ve been experimenting with bold colors during a casual catch-up, it might be worth switching back before that big budget meeting with the CEO.

