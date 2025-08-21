Can't recall that café from Tuesday? Google Maps has a new feature to jog your memory (APK teardown)

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The You tab in Google Maps has a new section called “Your recent places.”

This section shows a list of all the recent places you visited.

You can sort through locations with various types of filters, save a location, share a location, and delete a location from your history.

Having trouble remembering the store you went to a few days ago? Or maybe you want to share the location of a restaurant you ate at the other day. Google Maps is getting a feature that will show all the places you recently visited in one place.

When you tap on the You tab in Google Maps, you’ll see a section called Your lists, which contains various lists like Friends, Favorites, Saved trips, and so on. While exploring the app’s version 25.34.00.796159725, we discovered that a new section has been added above the Your lists section. This new section is called “Your recent places.”

As the title suggests, the Your recent places section will show you a list of all the places you visited recently. Above that list sits a carousel of filters, including Area, Category, Saved, and Maps history. Each of these filters provides multiple ways to filter. For example, when you tap on Category, you’ll see options to filter by Food & drink, Culture, Shopping, Attractions, and Hotels.

Off to the right of each listed location, you’ll see a Bookmark icon and a three-dot menu. As you can probably guess, Bookmark allows you to save a location to a list. Meanwhile, the vertical three dots open up a menu where you can share that location, see visits and Maps history, or delete a location from your history.

This new You tab section isn’t the only new feature we found hiding in Google Maps recently. We also learned that Google is working on something to make it easier to share a list of search results with others.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

