Ahead of the Pixel Watch 3, offline Google Maps rolls out to Wear OS

TL;DR Google Maps for Wear OS is now rolling out an update that adds offline map support.

Offline maps will be automatically synced to the device during charging or when connected to Wi-Fi.

The update so far has been confirmed to be rolling out for the Pixel Watch 2 as well as Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and above.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is on its way into customers’ hands starting in September, bringing with it a range of exciting new specs and features, including a larger variant this time around. While many of these changes are related to hardware, software improvements can be equally important. One of the promised new software features is offline map support for Google Maps, but you’ll be able to get it sooner as the feature is starting to rollout to Google Maps for Wear OS now.

While you will have to manually download the app update, Google says it will automatically auto-download offline maps to the watch from your profile and will sync and check either when you’re on Wi-Fi or while your device is charging. There’s even a new “Offline maps” within the Settings. As with Google Maps on Android, you’ll know if the watch is using a local map as you’ll see a cloud symbol with a line through it at the top to the left of the current time indicator within the Google Maps app.

So which devices will see the update? While we don’t have a comprehensive list, 9to5Google notes they are seeing the new feature with version 11.140.0701.W of Google Maps on Wear OS for the Pixel Watch 2, and a report from SamMobile indicates the Google Maps update is also rolling out to Samsung Wear OS devices dating back as far as the Galaxy Watch 4.

Once you’re rocking the latest update you should get an update message the first time you open Google maps that indicates “Offline maps on the phone are auto-downloaded to the watch.”

