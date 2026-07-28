Google Maps has fixed its traffic glitch

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps users have been experiencing an error that prevented traffic data from showing up.

Google now shares that it has implemented a fix.

It may take a few hours for all users to see the return of traffic data.

Google Maps isn’t just about getting you from point A to point B — it also wants to get you there as smoothly as possible, and not subject you to sitting through traffic jams that could be avoided. That’s just one of many reasons we rely on its real-time traffic data, showing us the roads that we’re better off routing around. Yesterday, though, we became aware of a really annoying Maps bug that was preventing the display of traffic data. But now we’ve got some good news, as Google shares word of a fix.

Google tells Android Authority that it’s aware of the traffic issues Maps users were experiencing, and has already deployed a fix. While the company says that users in most areas should be seeing traffic levels just like normal in Maps, it does caution that it may take a few hours before everyone’s seeing them again, everywhere.

Users affected by this glitch weren’t able to view the color-coded street markings indicating traffic volume when the associated layer was active in Google Maps. Despite not seeing them in the map view, the app still behaved as if it was aware of that data, and would temporarily show them again during routing.

That proved a bit frustrating when you were just trying to get an overview of a region’s traffic, but ultimately the app still helped users get to their destinations as quick as they could. In any case, we’re just happy to learn that the incident should soon be behind us all.

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