No more guessing: Google Maps can now tell you if a Tesla Supercharger is available

TL;DR Tesla Supercharger live availability is rolling out to Google Maps.

Users will now be able to see the number of chargers available, how many are being used, and the charger speed.

Forecasted availability will be coming in the future.

When you drive an electric vehicle (EV), you need to be aware of where you can charge up. Thankfully, Google Maps can point you in the direction of a charging station when you’re running low on juice. Not only can you use the app to find charging stations, but it can also now tell you if a Tesla Supercharger is available to use.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

A new feature is rolling out to Google Maps today. Tesla has announced that live Supercharger availability has arrived on the app. With this new feature, you can check the real-time status of Supercharger locations to see how many stalls are available.

When you open Maps and search for a Supercharger, you’ll now see information in the card that shows the total number of chargers and how many are in use at that moment. Additionally, the section will also have details on how fast the charger is. According to 9to5Google, if there is more than one type of charger, the section will display the availability and speed for each charger.

This new feature will be available on Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Tesla’s in-car display. Not only should this prove to be a boon for Tesla owners, but also for other EV owners as automakers adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS). It also appears that availability forecasting could be coming to Google Maps down the road.

Follow