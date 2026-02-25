You’ll never guess which Google app Nano Banana could be coming to next

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Code strings suggest that Google is working to integrate its Nano Banana AI image generation model into Google Maps’ Street View.

Users will soon be able to restyle images of their favorite places in the Maps app using Nano Banana.

Additionally, the “3D” map layer may soon be renamed to “Raised buildings,” and the Map type sheet is getting a rounded-corner redesign.

Google’s Nano Banana image generation model is amazing. You can not only use it for its ability to generate images (duh), but you can also use it to restore old photos, remove fences, and even reimagine furniture. Google has been on a spree, adding its AI tools to all of its products, and while some integrations like Gemini and Nano Banana in Chrome make sense, we’ve now spotted Google working to integrate Nano Banana into…Google Maps?

Nano Banana could be coming to Street View in Google Maps Google Maps v26.09.00.873668274 includes strings that suggest Google could add Nano Banana to the app:

Code Copy Text <string name="STREETVIEW_BANANA_WELCOME_DIALOG_TITLE">Same streets, new styles</string> <string name="STREETVIEW_BANANA_WELCOME_DIALOG_BODY_TEXT">Make an image of your favorite places in a fun, new style</string> <string name="STREETVIEW_BANANA_WELCOME_DIALOG_PROMOTED_ACTION">Try it now</string> <string name="STREETVIEW_BANANA_PICK_STYLE_TITLE">:banana: Pick a style</string> <string name="STREETVIEW_BANANA_SHARE_BUTTON">Share</string> <string name="STREETVIEW_BANANA_BACK_TO_STYLING_BUTTON">Back to styling</string>

Nano Banana could make its way to the Street View functionality. As the description suggests, users will be able to make an image of their favorite places in a fun, new style.

The strings do not indicate this, but it’s likely that Google could provide a few templates/styles for users to choose from. Once selected, a restyled image will be generated, and users will be able to share it with others.

While Nano Banana is great, this particular integration feels a little out of place so far. Outside of hobbyists, most people use Street View to discover places that they are about to visit. For them, I fail to see how reimagining the streets in a different style would add value, especially once the novelty fades away. Perhaps Google’s implementation can change my mind, but for that, we’ll have to wait and watch how the feature actually lands.

“3D” layer could soon be renamed to “Raised buildings” A smaller change on the cards for the near future is that the Map type sheet in Google Maps could soon get rounded corners with a pull handle at the top. Further, the “3D” map layer could be renamed to “Raised buildings,” better reflecting its functionality.

Google Maps - Current UI Google Maps - Upcoming UI with rounded corners

Neither Nano Banana nor these cosmetic changes are live in Google Maps yet. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

