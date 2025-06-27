Google Maps makes starting a collaborative list less confusing

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps is rolling out a tweaked sharing menu for places.

When a place is selected, tapping on the Share chip will bring up a new Share sheet with options for: Share this place, Copy link, and Share as a collaborative list.

In 2023, Google Maps introduced a feature to allow users to create collaborative lists with friends and family, consisting of places everyone wanted to visit. The process was as simple as selecting a place, tapping share, and finding the “Add to list” option. Google Maps is now rolling out a change to the share sheet that makes the option to create a collaborative list more prominent.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Currently, if you select a place on Google Maps and tap on the Share chip, you will be greeted by a share sheet. This share sheet allows you to copy the link, choose individuals to share the link with, or choose which app you want to share the link in. Included among the apps is an option to “Add to list,” which allows you to kick off a collaborative list in Maps with others.

Old New

An X (formerly Twitter) user who goes by @TechA7mad has tipped us off on a change to the share sheet that appears to be rolling out with version 25.26.01.774458481 of Google Maps. Our own Rita El Khoury has also recently spotted this new share sheet style.

This new version of the share sheet now only shows three options: Share this place, Copy link, and Share as a collaborative list. While you’ll still be able to share your link with others like before, this update simply makes the option to create a collaborative list clearer and more prominent. You can check out the video below to see it all in action.

While it’s nice that this change makes it clearer that you can create a collaborative list, the functionality of the share sheet feels less convenient as it now takes multiple steps to share the link with others. It may have been easier to just relabel the “Add to list” option.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.