Google Maps may soon let you post reviews under a different name (APK teardown)

TL;DR Users will soon be able to use an alternate profile when leaving comments, reviews, and more on Google Maps or the Google app.

Users will be able to choose a custom name and picture when they post publicly for the first time.

The option is not currently available for now.

When you want to leave a review or comment on something in the Google app or Google Maps, you have to use your real name and profile picture. But what if you don’t want people to see identifying markers? The only options you have at your disposal are to create a throwaway email or not say anything at all. However, it looks like that’s going to change in the future.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

In the latest version of the Google app, we found strings of code that indicate an alternate profile is in the works. Below, you’ll see all of the strings we discovered related to the feature. We also found the same strings hiding in the Google Maps app.

According to the code, users would be able to create new profile names and add new profile pictures. The option doesn’t appear to be live yet as it wasn’t available on our accounts.

Adding fuel to the fire, the tech giant recently published a new support page. That support page explains how to choose how you appear publicly in Maps and Search. The document in question states: You’re in control of how you appear when you post publicly on Google Maps and Search. When you post publicly for the first time, you’ll be prompted to choose between two options: Use the name and picture on your Google Account.

Use a custom name and picture. The mention of “for the first time” seems to suggest that the option may only be available to first time posters or freshly made accounts. We tried using an email that had never been used to post a review or comment before, but we still were unable to get the option to show up.

