Google Maps simplifies parking with in-app booking

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Google Maps

TL;DR Google has partnered with SpotHero to allow users to find and reserve parking spots directly through Google Maps and Search.

Users will be able to reserve parking spots through the new “Book Online” button.

The service is available in 300 cities across the US and Canada.

Google Maps is great at directing users to their destination. But what if you could also use the app to secure a parking spot when you arrive at the location? This has now become a reality with Google Maps adding SpotHero integration.

Today, SpotHero, a service that allows users to find and reserve parking spaces online, announced that it has entered into a partnership with Google. The company’s service will now be integrated directly into Google Maps and Search.

This development isn’t necessarily new, as SpotHero was soft-launched on Maps and Search back in April of this year. However, what is new is that this functionality is now available to everyone starting today.

To use the feature, all you need to do is open one of the two apps and search for parking near your destination. If parking is available, a “Book Online” button will appear. Tapping on the button will send you to the SpotHero website, allowing you to reserve the spot. Since the process is handled in the app, there’s no need to go back and forth between the app and a browser.

It’s also important to note that you’ll be able to reserve a spot ahead of time, with the option to filter by date and time. You’ll also be able to search for locations with EV charging, wheelchair accessibility, and so on.

Unfortunately, the service won’t be available everywhere you go. The company says it currently serves 8,000 locations and 300 cities across the US and Canada. So if you’re in a smaller city or town, you may be out of luck.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments