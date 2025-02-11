Dude, where's my ETA? Some Android Automotive users lose Google Maps feature

TL;DR Some Android Automotive users are no longer seeing ETA on Google Maps.

It appears the issue is specifically affecting owners of Volvo and Polestar vehicles.

The problem seems to be linked to the latest firmware updates released by the EV makers.

If you’re an Android Automotive user and you’ve recently noticed a feature missing from Google Maps, you’re not alone. The estimated time of arrival (ETA) feature has disappeared for some after a recent update. While you may reflexively want to blame Google for this issue, it appears the blame falls elsewhere this time.

Recently, there have been multiple reports of Google Maps on Android Automotive losing ETA. It appears most of the complaints are coming from owners of Volvo and Polestar vehicles. As a result, we’re seeing reports on Volvo’s and Polestar’s forums, in addition to Reddit and Google’s forums.

The issue arose seemingly after an update to Google Maps on Android Automotive. However, the problem appears to be directly linked to a firmware update from Volvo and Polestar rather than a change to Google Maps. You can still see ETA if you use Google Maps on Android Auto.

It’s unknown when or if affected drivers will see ETA again. We have reached out to Polestar and Volvo for comment on the situation. This article will be updated when more information is available.

