Google Maps on cars will 'see' what lane you're in to give you better directions

TL;DR The Maps app is gaining live lane guidance in cars with Google built-in.

This feature uses AI to analyze lane markings and road signs captured by the car’s front-facing camera to tailor directions accordingly.

Polestar 4s in the US and Sweden will be the first cars to integrate live lane guidance.

While navigation with Google Maps works just fine, the directions could always stand to be more precise. If you’re tired of missing turns and highway exits because you’re in the wrong lane, Google is rolling out something you may find interesting. And the feature will arrive in the US for vehicles with Google built-in in the next few months.

In the near future, Google Maps will integrate a feature called live lane guidance into cars equipped with Google built-in. Just as it sounds, live lane guidance will tailor navigation based on what lane you’re driving in. For example, if you’re in the far left lane and your exit is on the right, the feature will detect this and alert you through audio and visual cues to change lanes. In the image below, you can see that the display is instructing the driver to move to the lane on their left side.

The technology behind this feature is interesting, to say the least. It works by using lane markings and road signs captured by your car’s front-facing camera. AI then analyzes this footage and integrates it with the Maps app’s navigation in real time, providing customized directions. It’s a feature that should help ensure you make the correct turns the next time you’re driving on an unfamiliar road.

As mentioned earlier, this feature will be rolling out in the next few months. The Polestar 4 will be the first vehicle with Google built-in to gain this feature. However, it will initially only be available to models in the US and Sweden. Google says it plans to expand the feature to more road types and cars as it partners with more automakers.

