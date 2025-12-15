Google Maps in Gemini just got way smarter at finding your next favorite spot

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini now puts Google Maps first in local searches, replacing long text replies with an instant visual overview.

Generic red dots are replaced by emoji-style pins and detailed cards featuring photos, star ratings, and review highlights.

The visual overhaul is currently rolling out to English users on both the mobile and desktop versions of Gemini.

Google’s Gemini app just got a big update for anything related to location, and it’s making it easier to find places that matter to you. Now, instead of a plain text list with a small map at the bottom, your local search results start with visuals and context inside Gemini.

If you’ve ever asked Gemini, “Where’s a good coffee spot nearby?” and had to scroll through lots of text before opening Google Maps, this update aims to fix that. Now, the first thing you see is a map, followed by cards for each place with photos, star ratings, and highlights from reviews, the Gemini team confirmed on X. Android Authority first spotted this feature earlier this month, along with a ChatGPT-inspired redesign to Gemini’s tool menu.

Before this update, asking Gemini about local places mostly gave you text with a map at the end. Now, the map comes first, and instead of plain red dots, you see emoji-style pins that show if you’re looking at parks, restaurants, or coffee shops.

Each location now appears as a detailed card with a photo, star rating, and a summary of what reviewers mention most often, all within the Gemini chat.

With these visual improvements, Google is betting that users want to see where things are before reading details. This helps whether you’re planning a foreign trip or searching for a place quickly.

The update is now available in English on both mobile and desktop versions of Gemini. While Gemini’s Maps integration isn’t completely new, this update feels like the moment it stops feeling half-baked and starts acting like a true discovery tool.

