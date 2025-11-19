Google Maps is getting four new features that make it better than ever

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps is introducing AI-driven “Know Before You Go” tips for listings and updating the Explore tab with Trending spots.

Google Maps will soon also predict EV charger availability when you arrive at a charger.

Users will soon be able to use a nickname and profile picture when posting reviews for better privacy.

Google is announcing several new features coming to Google Maps, mixing in AI in more places for a better user experience. Most of these features are designed to help you make a better-informed decision, but one of them is also intended to better protect your privacy.

Listings get Gemini-driven “know before you go” tips

When you search for places like restaurants, hotels, or concert venues in Google Maps, you will find a new section housing “know before you go” tips within the listing.

Google Maps will utilize Gemini to scour through reviews and online information to surface top insights, such as the best way to book a reservation, secret menu items, parking tips, and more. Users can click on each tip to access more information.

These insider tips are rolling out in the US on Android and iOS.

Explore tab gets updated with new Trending section

Google Maps’ Explore tab is a great way to explore a new city or town, and it’s now getting updated to help you find what’s trending in the moment nearby.

Users can swipe up on the Explore tab within Google Maps to see trending and popular restaurants, activities, and sights near you. They can also find curated lists from trusted sources, such as Viator, Lonely Planet, and OpenTable, as well as local influencers like Sisterssnacking, helping them discover their new favorite spot in locations both new and old.

The updated Explore tab will start rolling out globally on Android and iOS this month.

Better EV charger availability predictions

Google Maps already shows charger availability from networks like Tesla Superchargers and Electrify America. However, there are situations where the charger may become occupied by the time you arrive, especially if a location is popular enough or a peak-hour rush is approaching.

To counter this, Google Maps will now predict how many chargers will likely be available upon your arrival. To access this feature, simply search for “EV chargers” in Google Maps, and the app will analyze historical and real-time charger availability to predict charger availability, helping you avoid lines and save time.

EV charger availability predictions start rolling out next week on Android Auto and cars with Google built-in. The feature will work for hundreds of thousands of charging stations worldwide.

Profiles get nicknames for posting reviews

Google Maps users can now choose a nickname and profile picture to be associated with reviews, in case they prefer not to use their real name. Reviews are still associated with your Google Account behind the scenes, and Google says that it will continue to monitor for suspicious and fake reviews.

Nicknames and profile photos will be rolling out globally on Google Maps this month across Android, iOS, and desktop.

