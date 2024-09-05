Google Maps is crashing all over, but there's an easy fix

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Do you know how to get around without your phone anymore? Where do you actually live, anyway? Who even sells paper maps in 2024? Finding yourself without access to the guidance of your favorite GPS-connected navigation app can be nothing short of anxiety-inducing. Unfortunately, that’s just the fate that a bunch of Google Maps users find themselves in today, with the app crashing on them. Luckily, there’s a simple fix.

Our colleague Mishaal Rahman shares the news over on X, where he reports that Maps has started crashing when users fire up the app. The issue does not appear tied to a broader platform release, and is affecting users on Android 14 and Android 15 alike. It’s not simply a new glitch on the latest beta build of Maps, either, and is impacting users on the stable channel as well.

What’s an Android user with a poor sense of direction to do? It appears that whatever’s breaking Maps is a relatively recent addition, and the best way to resolve these crashes is to just roll the app back to an earlier state by uninstalling some updates. You’ll want to open Android Settings, go to Apps, select Maps, and then hit the overflow menu in the top-right corner of the screen to find Uninstall updates.

While that’s going to revert Maps back to the way it was when you got your phone, at least it should start working again. Hopefully Google resolves the underlying issue here soon, so everyone can get back to using all of the latest features and additions to Maps.

