Google Maps new simplified bottom bar is starting to roll out

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has removed a few tabs from the Google Maps bottom bar.

The new bottom bar now has three tabs: Explore, You, and Contribute.

The You tab combines the old Go, Saved, and Updates tabs.

Google is making a small change to Google Maps that should help clean up the home screen a bit. It appears that change is now slowly starting to roll out to Android users.

During the Material You session at Google I/O this week, the tech giant debuted a new, simplified design for Google Maps. Specifically, the company reduced the number of tabs that appear in the bottom bar.

Previously, the app’s bottom bar featured five tabs: Explore, Go, Saved, Contribute, and Updates. Now that bottom bar only has three tabs: Explore, You, and Contribute.

The new You tab actually brings the old Go, Saved, and Updates under one umbrella. This tab also uses the old Saved tab’s bookmark icon.

According to 9to5Google, they have received one report of Google Maps version 11.127.x carrying the simplified bottom bar.

This is far from the only new thing coming to the navigation app. The firm also announced at the I/O event that Maps would geospatial AR content. Unfortunately, the rollout is being limited to Singapore and Paris as part of a six-month pilot program.

