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Your Google Maps cycling trips are about to get a visual upgrade
53 minutes ago
- Google Maps is working on navigation avatars (Navatars) specifically for the Bicycling mode.
- The feature was spotted in version 26.11.06, and the Bicycle navigation avatar will appear in the “Your vehicles” settings alongside cars and motorbikes.
- While the code is present, the graphics are currently server-side, so the avatar is not yet active for users.
Google Maps just rolled out a massive Immersive Mode upgrade that car owners will widely appreciate. Cyclists shouldn’t feel left out, and so Google has now been spotted working on navigation avatars for cyclists.
Google Maps already offers navigation avatars, called Navatars, when users use modes such as Driving (for cars) or Two-wheeler (for motorbikes). Google Maps also offers a Bicycling mode in supported locations that lets users view and use dedicated cycling lanes, if available.
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Google Maps v26.11.06 includes code for new navigation avatars for cyclists, which will be made available in the Bicycling mode. The option to choose the Navatar for Cycle will be available in the “Your vehicles” section, alongside Car and Motorbike.
Unfortunately, we couldn’t yet activate the navigation avatar for Cycle, as the graphic appears to be fetched from Google’s servers and isn’t present in the app just yet, so we’re seeing the blue arrow icon. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.
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