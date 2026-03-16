Your Google Maps cycling trips are about to get a visual upgrade

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps is working on navigation avatars (Navatars) specifically for the Bicycling mode.

The feature was spotted in version 26.11.06, and the Bicycle navigation avatar will appear in the “Your vehicles” settings alongside cars and motorbikes.

While the code is present, the graphics are currently server-side, so the avatar is not yet active for users.

Google Maps just rolled out a massive Immersive Mode upgrade that car owners will widely appreciate. Cyclists shouldn’t feel left out, and so Google has now been spotted working on navigation avatars for cyclists.

Google Maps already offers navigation avatars, called Navatars, when users use modes such as Driving (for cars) or Two-wheeler (for motorbikes). Google Maps also offers a Bicycling mode in supported locations that lets users view and use dedicated cycling lanes, if available.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google Maps v26.11.06 includes code for new navigation avatars for cyclists, which will be made available in the Bicycling mode. The option to choose the Navatar for Cycle will be available in the “Your vehicles” section, alongside Car and Motorbike.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t yet activate the navigation avatar for Cycle, as the graphic appears to be fetched from Google’s servers and isn’t present in the app just yet, so we’re seeing the blue arrow icon. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Follow