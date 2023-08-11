Google could soon offer Apple-style cross-device integration

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a feature to link your Android devices together when they are signed into the same Google account.

This could then enable features like call switching between these devices and even internet sharing.

These features are similar to Continuity features in the Apple ecosystem.

One of the biggest perks of the Apple ecosystem is how well-connected devices are to each other. Apple devices connected with the same Apple ID communicate very well with each other, and you get Continuity features like Handoff, Sidecar, Universal Clipboard, and even call continuity. Google is hoping to score an equalizer in the iOS vs Android debate, as it is working on a feature that will let you link your Android devices together.

As spotted by Nail Sadykov (via Mishaal Rahman), Google could soon let you “link your devices” signed into the same Google account together. This linking will enable features like call switching, allowing you to switch between the linked devices for calls. It could also enable “Internet sharing,” which we presume would be an easier mechanism to set up and use a personal hotspot across your own devices.

Further, a new “Link Your Devices” menu will likely appear under Settings > Google > Devices & Sharing once this feature begins rolling out.

While not mentioned, we speculate that this feature will likely be rolling out through Google Play Services. So if you have a device with the Google Play Store available out of the box, you are in a good position to receive this feature when it rolls out.

On Apple devices signed in with the same Apple ID, you can use a feature called “iPhone Mobile Calls.” With this, you can make and receive phone calls from your Mac or iPad when those devices are on the same network as your iPhone.

You need to connect the devices to the same Wi-Fi network and have FaceTime enabled on each. Then, you can enable the feature on your iPhone by going to Settings > Phone > Calls on Other Devices > Allow Calls on Other Devices. Similarly, you have to enable the feature on your iPad and Mac. The next time you receive a phone call on your iPhone, you will get a notification popup on your iPad or Mac, and you can pick up the call from that device.

Curiously, Apple does not allow iPhones to receive calls from your other iPhones. However, Google’s wording of the feature indicates that the call continuity feature could be extended amongst phones too. So if you carry two phones with you, you could possibly take calls from one on the other. We’ll find out more when the feature rolls out.

