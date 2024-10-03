You can now ask Google Lens questions about your photos and videos

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Lens’ new video search feature is now widely available in the Google app for Android and iOS.

Google Lens is also getting voice search for photos and an improved results page for products that shows prices across retailers and reviews.

Additionally, the company is rolling out a new AI-organized results page for Search, a new AI Overviews design with inline links, and ads in AI Overviews.

Google demoed a new video search feature for Google Lens at I/O this year that can answer questions about recorded clips. The feature recently rolled out to some users, and Google has now officially announced wider availability along with a couple of other nifty upgrades for Lens, Search, and AI Overviews.

With the new video search feature, you can use Google Lens to capture a video with your phone while asking a question about moving objects in the frame. Google says that the feature will “make sense of the video and your question together to produce an AI Overview, along with helpful resources from across the web.” The ability to ask questions won’t be limited to video content, and voice search will also be available when you take a photo with Google Lens.

The video search feature and voice input for Lens are rolling out in the Google app for Android and iOS. Both features currently support English queries, and the video search feature is only available through Search Labs at the moment. Additionally, Google Lens is also getting better at helping you shop by providing product prices across retailers, reviews, and information about where you can buy the product.

Along with these Lens upgrades, Google is also introducing new features for Search and AI Overviews. The company is rolling out a new AI-organized search results page that collates content and perspectives related to your search query from across the web, making it easy to find useful information. Google previewed this new search results page at I/O this year and it will roll out to users in the US starting this week.

AI Overviews, on the other hand, are getting a new design with inline links that help users quickly navigate to relevant web pages and ads for related businesses to further improve the shopping experience in Search. Google has been testing the new design with inline links for some time now and it’s finally rolling it out to all regions where AI Overviews are available. The new ads in AI Overviews are still limited to mobile users in the US, and Google has not shared any details about a wider release.

