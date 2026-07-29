Google Lens is bugging out on Chrome, but Google says a fix is coming

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Lens users are having an issue with the tool on Chrome.

When loading an image from the new tab page, the collapse function for the full image preview stops working.

The Lens icon in the search bar also doesn’t work.

Google has confirmed that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

If you’ve been having trouble with Google Lens on Chrome lately, it’s not just you. There appears to be a problem that’s preventing users from using the tool effectively. The good news is that the issue may not be around for much longer.

A Chrome user on Reddit has pointed out a weird Google Lens bug they’ve been experiencing while using the browser. When loading a Google Lens translated image from a new tab page, a window opens showing the full image. According to the user, clicking the window’s collapse button does nothing, leaving them stuck with a window blocking the view of the translated image. You can see an example in the picture below.

Additionally, there appears to be a problem with the Google Lens button in the Search bar. After you perform a search, you’ll see a Google Lens icon off to the right. This user claims that the button is nonfunctional. They also claim that they have been experiencing these issues for a month.

It’s unclear just how widespread this problem is, but Google responded to the post, confirming that these bugs are a known issue. The tech giant also says that the team is currently working on a fix. So, if you’ve been dealing with similar Google Lens problems on Chrome, you can rest easy knowing that a fix is on the way.

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