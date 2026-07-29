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Google Lens is bugging out on Chrome, but Google says a fix is coming
Jul 29, 2026 — 12:42 PM ET
- Google Lens users are having an issue with the tool on Chrome.
- When loading an image from the new tab page, the collapse function for the full image preview stops working.
- The Lens icon in the search bar also doesn’t work.
- Google has confirmed that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.
If you’ve been having trouble with Google Lens on Chrome lately, it’s not just you. There appears to be a problem that’s preventing users from using the tool effectively. The good news is that the issue may not be around for much longer.
A Chrome user on Reddit has pointed out a weird Google Lens bug they’ve been experiencing while using the browser. When loading a Google Lens translated image from a new tab page, a window opens showing the full image. According to the user, clicking the window’s collapse button does nothing, leaving them stuck with a window blocking the view of the translated image. You can see an example in the picture below.
Additionally, there appears to be a problem with the Google Lens button in the Search bar. After you perform a search, you’ll see a Google Lens icon off to the right. This user claims that the button is nonfunctional. They also claim that they have been experiencing these issues for a month.
It’s unclear just how widespread this problem is, but Google responded to the post, confirming that these bugs are a known issue. The tech giant also says that the team is currently working on a fix. So, if you’ve been dealing with similar Google Lens problems on Chrome, you can rest easy knowing that a fix is on the way.
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