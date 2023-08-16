Google could soon kill Assistant on older Wear OS smartwatches

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR Google will reportedly ditch Assistant on older smartwatches.

It’s believed Assistant will be killed off on watches running Wear OS 2 or earlier.

There are still loads of smartwatches on the market running Wear OS 2 or earlier, even though Google has since launched Wear OS 3 and 4. However, it sounds like the Mountain View giant will soon kill Google Assistant on these older watches.

9to5Google found a text string in the Wear OS companion app APK suggesting that Google will ditch Assistant on Wear OS 2 and earlier.

“Google Assistant support on this watch is ending soon. Please upgrade to a newer watch that supports Google Assistant and runs Wear OS 3 or later,” reads the relevant excerpt, according to the outlet.

Do you use Assistant on your Wear OS watch? 103 votes Yes, on a Wear OS 3 or 4 watch 39 % Yes, on a Wear OS 2 watch 21 % Yes, on an Android Wear device 6 % No, I don't use it 19 % I don't have a Wear OS watch 15 %

There doesn’t seem to be a timeline for Google Assistant to be killed off on Wear OS 2 watches and earlier. But we’re guessing an announcement will be made before the end of the year.

Nevertheless, this is a disappointing turn of events. Some Wear OS 2 smartwatches only launched in 2020 and 2021, meaning that they’re just two or three years old. So we can see why owners of Wear OS 2 watches in particular might feel aggrieved.

This move is particularly disappointing due to voice input being key on smartwatches in the first place owing to their small screens, making typing a laborious affair.

