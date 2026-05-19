Your favorite Google apps are getting a massive Gemini Live-like upgrade

TL;DR Google has announced new intelligent AI voice integrations for Gmail, Google Keep, and Google Docs during Google I/O 2026.

The integrations allow users to ask complex questions, organize messy notes, and build documents completely hands-free.

The upgrades will roll out this summer for premium Google AI subscribers and Google Workspace business users.

Google’s Android Show: I/O Edition was its Android-focused announcement event, a great idea since the main Google I/O 2026 has been all about AI across Google’s vast portfolio of services. Today, at Google I/O 2026, Google is announcing new intelligent voice capabilities in your favorite Google apps to help you get things done at the speed of your voice.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

AI Voice coming to Google apps AI Voice integrations are coming to several Google apps (namely Docs, Keep, and Gmail for now) to help you write, organize, and find information faster.

Google asserts that this isn’t a simple transcription of your speech. Instead, it is a new way to interact naturally with these Google services using just your voice. Think Gemini Live, but with deep integration within the respective apps.

Gmail Live

With Gmail Live, users can use their voice to search within Gmail and get audible responses generated from the contents of their inbox. Think of it like a Gemini Live conversation within Gemini rather than a simple voice-based search.

For instance, you can ask Gmail a question like “What events does my son Jack have in school?” and Gmail Live will go through your emails and return with a response like “Jack has a show and tell event. He needs to bring a family photo. Do you want to know more?” Since it’s AI, you can continue the conversation naturally with this context and even switch to another topic to get adequate responses.

Gmail Live will roll out this summer on Android and iOS to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US, in English. It will also roll out in preview to Google Workspace business customers this summer.

Voice capabilities in Keep

Keep’s AI voice capabilities are very similar to Gboard’s Rambler upgrade, but arguably even better. Users can just say what’s on their mind, and Keep will handle the rest. AI voice capabilities will intelligently capture your spoken, free-flowing thoughts and organize them into neatly written notes in Keep. You could even talk about completely different things, like buying a gift, making a grocery list, and painting a spare room, and Keep will make separate notes for each topic.

Keep’s AI voice capabilities will roll out this summer to Android app users of Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US, in English. It will also roll out in preview to Google Workspace business customers this summer.

Docs Live

Docs Live will be your real-time collaborative thought partner in Google Docs. It will allow you to build documents, refine tone, and overcome writer’s block completely hands-free. You just have to talk to Gemini naturally, and you can even reference things in other Workspace apps, such as Drive and Gmail.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Docs Live will roll out this summer on Android and iOS to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscribers globally, in English. It will also roll out in preview to Google Workspace business customers this summer.

Follow