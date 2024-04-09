Google's AI image generator can now make GIFs, but there's a catch

TL;DR Google is giving Imagen the ability to create animated images through a new text-to-live feature.

Text-to-live comes with safety filters and digital watermarks.

Advanced photo editing features will now be available to the general public.

Google’s AI text-to-image generator is about to learn a new trick. Imagen can now create live images from text, but there’s a catch.

Today, Google announced that Imagen 2.0 is getting a feature that allows users to transform text into animated images, like GIFs. According to the Mountain View-based firm, the feature will deliver live images that run four seconds long. Those four-second clips will come out at 24 frames per second (fps) with a resolution of 360 x 640 pixels. Google also says that it plans to add further enhancements in the future.

In addition to creating animated images, text-to-live will be able to generate a range of camera angles and motions. Google says that these animated images can maintain their consistency throughout the entire sequence. It will also add digital watermarks and safety filters which notify that the GIFs are synthetic.

If you’re wondering what the catch is, this feature is only available for business, at least for now. Google is currently focused on making text-to-live an enterprise application that can handle those types of workloads.

However, there is something for the average user to look forward to. Imagen’s advanced photo editing tools will now be available to the general public. This includes features like inpainting and outpainting. Users can access Imagen 2 text-to-image tech through Google Gemini, Search Generative Experience, and a Google Labs experiment called ImageFX.

